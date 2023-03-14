Mongolia Mining

IIn this photo released by Rio Tinto, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, left, shakes hands with Rio Tinto's Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm during the start of underground production at the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Khanbogd village, Umnugobi province, Mongolia Monday, March 13, 2023. Mongolia plans to channel revenue from rising copper exports into an economic development fund to reap more benefit from its mineral riches and root out corruption, the North Asian nation's prime minister said Tuesday, following the opening of a major expansion of its biggest mine.

BEIJING (AP) — Mongolia plans to channel revenue from rising copper exports into an economic development fund as part of changes to reap more benefit from its mineral riches and root out corruption, the North Asian nation’s prime minister said in an interview Tuesday following the opening of a major expansion of its biggest mine.

Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene attended a ceremony 1,300 meters (4,300 feet) below ground to mark the start of underground production Monday at the Oyu Tolgoi mine in the Gobi Desert in southern Mongolia. He was joined by executives of Rio Tinto, the Australian mining giant that owns a 66% stake in the mine. The government owns the rest.


