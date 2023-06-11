A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Montenegro's capital Podgorica, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Montenegro votes in an early parliamentary election which is seen as a test of whether the small NATO-member Balkan country can overcome deep internal political divisions and instability that have hampered its European Union membership path.
People prepare ballots at a polling station in Montenegro's capital Podgorica, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Montenegro votes in an early parliamentary election which is seen as a test of whether the small NATO-member Balkan country can overcome deep internal political divisions and instability that have hampered its European Union membership path.
A pre-election billboard showing pro-Serbian and Russian coalition called "For the Future of Montenegro" in front of the Serbian Orthodox Church of Christ's Resurrection in Podgorica, Montenegro, Friday, June 9, 2023. Montenegro is holding an early parliamentary election Sunday, a vote that could provide indications of whether the small NATO member in the Balkans will overcome the deep political divisions and instability that have hampered its route to joining the European Union.
People walk past a pre-election billboard showing leader of the Europe Now movement, financial expert Milojko Spajic in Podgorica, Montenegro, Friday, June 9, 2023. Montenegro is holding an early parliamentary election Sunday, a vote that could provide indications of whether the small NATO member in the Balkans will overcome the deep political divisions and instability that have hampered its route to joining the European Union.
A man walks past a pre-election billboard showing leader of the Europe Now movement, financial expert Milojko Spajic in Podgorica, Montenegro, Friday, June 9, 2023. Montenegro is holding an early parliamentary election Sunday, a vote that could provide indications of whether the small NATO member in the Balkans will overcome the deep political divisions and instability that have hampered its route to joining the European Union.
A woman walks past a pre-election billboard showing pro-Serbian and Russian coalition called "For the Future of Montenegro" in Podgorica, Montenegro, Friday, June 9, 2023. Montenegro is holding an early parliamentary election Sunday, a vote that could provide indications of whether the small NATO member in the Balkans will overcome the deep political divisions and instability that have hampered its route to joining the European Union.
Montenegro holds snap parliamentary election that could determine EU path
Montenegro is holding an early parliamentary election that could put an end to deep political divisions and years of instability that have hampered the small NATO-member country on its route to joining the European Union
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro was holding an early parliamentary election Sunday, a vote that could put an end to deep political divisions and years of instability that have hampered the small NATO-member country on its route to joining the European Union.
Some 542,000 voters are eligible to choose among 15 parties and coalitions fielding candidates, ranging from groups that are staunchly pro-Western to ones that are pro-Serbian and pro-Russian.
