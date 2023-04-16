Britain King Charles III Coronation

A general view inside Westminster Abbey in London, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, ahead of the King's coronation. Westminster Abbey has been used as Britain's coronation church since William the Conqueror in 1066, with the exception of kings Edward V and Edward VIII, who were not crowned. King Charles III will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned there during a ceremony on May 6, 2023.

LONDON (AP) — More than 6,000 British military personnel will take part in the coronation of King Charles III, the U.K. forces’ biggest ceremonial deployment in seven decades, the government said Sunday.

The Ministry of Defense said thousands of soldiers, sailors and aviators will escort the king and Camilla, the queen consort, between Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey on their way to and from the May 6 ceremony.


