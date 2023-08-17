Migration Senegal Cape Verde

FILE - Children play on fishing boats known as "pirogues" in Dakar, Senegal, on June 24, 2023. More than 60 migrants are feared dead after coast guards off the Atlantic island of Cape Verde rescued a boat that started with more than 100 aboard, authorities and migrant advocates said. The Spanish migration advocacy group Walking Borders said the vessel was a large fishing boat, called a pirogue, which had left Senegal on July 10.

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — More than 60 migrants are feared dead after a Spanish fishing vessel rescued a boat off the Atlantic archipelago of Cape Verde that originally had more than 100 people aboard, authorities and migrant advocates said Thursday.

Seven bodies were found on the boat and an estimated 56 people are missing at sea and presumed dead, said International Organization for Migration spokesperson Safa Msehli. According to Senegal’s foreign affairs ministry, 38 people were rescued earlier in the week near Cape Verde, about 620 kilometers (385 miles) off the coast of West Africa.


