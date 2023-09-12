Vietnam Fire

Smoke rises from a building in Hanoi, Vietnam Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Authorities said "many" people had been killed after a fire broke out in the apartment block.

 Nhan Huu Sang - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Around a dozen people are feared dead after a massive fire broke out at an apartment building in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, state media said on Wednesday.

The fire is believed to have started late Tuesday and 54 of the 70 people who were rescued from the building were hospitalized with injuries, the report said.


