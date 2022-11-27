Albania Dua Lipa

FILE - Dua Lipa attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards at The New York Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in New York. Albania's president has granted citizenship to British pop star of Albanian origin Dua Lipa. President Bajram Begaj on Sunday, Nov, 27 said Lipa received citizenship ahead of Albania’s 110th anniversary of independence from the Ottoman Empire.

 Evan Agostini - invision linkable, Invision

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania's president on Sunday granted citizenship to British pop star of Albanian origin Dua Lipa for what he said was the artist's role in spreading Albanians' fame internationally through her music.

President Bajram Begaj said Lipa was granted citizenship ahead of Albania’s 110th anniversary of independence from the Ottoman Empire. Begaj said he considered it an honor to do so because Lipa has made Albanians famous throughout the world.


Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.