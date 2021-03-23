Myanmar junta defends crackdown, accuses Suu Kyi of graft

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - People push a stretcher with body of a man who a doctor said was shot and killed Tuesday, March 23, 2021, by Myanmar security forces during anti coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar. Opposition against the Feb 1 military coup continues in Myanmar. The civil disobedience movement has used widespread boycotts, strikes and other actions to demand that power be returned to the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.