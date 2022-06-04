From left, Peter Phillips, Princess Anne, Timothy Laurence, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice, James, Viscount Severn, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Lady Louise Windsor, Princess Eugenie, Prince Edward, and Jack Brooksbank watch the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service.