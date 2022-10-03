Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, center, arrives at the prime minister's office in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.
Park Sang-hak, a North Korean defector-turned-activist, holds a placard condemning North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the border town of Paju, South Korea, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. South Korean activists say they clashed with police while launching balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda materials across the North Korean border, ignoring their government's plea to stop such activities the North has threatened to respond with "deadly" retaliation. The signs read "Entire humanity denounces Kim Jong Un who threatens to preemptively strike with nuclear missiles."
Uncredited - handout one time use, Fighters for A Free North Korea
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech during a parliament in Pyongyang, North Korea on Sept. 8, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. North Korea on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of North Korea's army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, on April 25, 2022. North Korea on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno holds a press conference following a report of a North Korea's missile launch, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at his office in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.
A TV shows J-Alert or National Early Warning System to the Japanese residents Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Tokyo. South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. The words read " Missile passed. Missile passed."
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to the media following a report of a North Korea's missile launch, at his office in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.
Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, center, speaks to the media following a missile launch by North Korea, at Defense Ministry in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol answers reporter's question upon his arrival at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.
FILE - This undated photo distributed on Sept. 16, 2017, by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the test launch of an intermediate range Hwasong-12 in North Korea. North Korea on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said one launched Tuesday could be the same as the Hwasong-12 missile that North has fired four times in the past. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.
FILE - This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea on Aug. 29, 2017. North Korea on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said one launched Tuesday could be the same as the Hwasong-12 missile that North has fired four times in the past. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.
FILE - A missile that analysts believe could be the North Korean Hwasong-12 is paraded across Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on April 15, 2017. North Korea on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said one launched Tuesday could be the same as the Hwasong-12 missile that North has fired four times in the past.
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage, is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage, is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.
Members of Japan Self-Defense Force work following a report of a North Korea's missile launch, at a meeting room of Hokkaido Government office in Sapporo, northern Japan Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.
This photo shows a fishing port in Ooma town, Aomori prefecture, northern Japan Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Trains were suspended in the Hokkaido and Aomori regions until the government issued a subsequent notice that the North Korean missile appeared to have landed into the Pacific.
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file image, is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch, is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.
N. Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
North Korea has fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the weapon that is capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam
By HYUNG-JIN KIM, KIM TONG-HYUNG and MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the weapon that is capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam.
The launch was the most provocative weapons demonstration by North Korea this year as it ramps up missile tests to a record pace. Two intercontinental ballistic missiles tested earlier this year were launched at high angles and short of their full range and so didn't fly over other nations' territories.
Tuesday’s test, the North's fifth round of missile launches in 10 days, comes as North Korea uses a diplomatic standstill with the U.S. to build up a full-fledged nuclear weapons program that viably threatens regional U.S. allies and the American homeland.
The Japanese prime minister’s office said at least one missile fired from North Korea flew over Japan and was believed to have landed into the Pacific Ocean.
Japanese authorities alerted residents in northeastern regions to evacuate to shelters, in the first “J-alert” alert since 2017, when North Korea fired an intermediate-range Hwasong-12 missile twice over Japan in a span of weeks during its previous torrid run of weapons tests.
Trains were suspended in the Hokkaido and Aomori regions until the government issued a subsequent notice that the North Korean missile appeared to have landed into the Pacific.
The United States condemned the launch as “dangerous and reckless” and said national security adviser Jake Sullivan had consulted with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts on their appropriate and robust responses.
“The United States will continue its efforts to limit the DPRK’s ability to advance its prohibited ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs, including with allies and U.N. partners,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that “the firing, which followed a recent series of launches by North Korea, is a reckless act and I strongly condemn it.” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said no damage was immediately reported from the missile that flew 22 minutes.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected the missile being fired from the inland north in North Korea. It warned the North's repeated missile launches would only deepen its international isolation and prompt Seoul and Washington to bolster their deterrence capacities.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol also said the North’s “reckless nuclear provocations” would meet the stern response of the South and the broader international community.
Both South Korea and Japan convened emergency national security council meeting to discuss the launch.
According to South Korean and Japanese estimates, the missile travelled about 4,500-4,600 kilometers (2,800-2,860 miles) at a maximum altitude of 970-1,000 kilometers (600-620 miles) before landing in the waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the missile's estimated flight distance is believed to be “the longest” among the past North Korea-launched missiles.
The flight distance shows the missile's range is enough to hit Guam, home to U.S. military bases that sent advanced warplanes to the Korean Peninsula in shows of force in past tensions with North Korea. In 2017, North Korea threatened to make “an enveloping fire” near Guam with Hwasong-12 missiles amid rising animosities with the then-Trump administration.
North Korea last test-fired a Hwasong-12 missile in January. At the time, the North's state media said the launch was meant to verify the overall accuracy of the weapon that was being deployed in its military. But it said the missile was launched on a lofted angle to prevent it from flying over other countries.
Kim Dong-yub, a professor at Seoul’s University of North Korean Studies, said the North likely tested the Hwasong-12 again on Tuesday.
The recent spate of weapons tests are an apparent response to bilateral military drills between South Korea and the United States and other training among the allies including Japan last week.
The missiles fired during the past four rounds of launches were short-range and fell in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Those missiles are capable of hitting targets in South Korea.
North Korea has test-fired about 40 missiles over about 20 different launch events this year as its leader Kim Jong Un vows to expand his nuclear arsenal and refuses to return to nuclear diplomacy with the United States.
Some experts say Kim eventually would try to use his enlarged arsenal to pressure Washington to accept his country as a nuclear state, a recognition that he thinks is necessary to win the lifting of international sanctions and other concessions.
