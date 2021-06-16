N Korea's Kim looks much thinner, causing health speculation

This combination of file photos provided by the North Korean government, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Workers' Party meetings in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Feb. 8, 2021, left, and June 15, 2021. Last time when Kim faced rumors about his health, the North Korean leader had walked with a cane, missed an important state anniversary or panted for breath. Now, the 37-year-old faces fresh speculation about his health because he looks thinner noticeably in recent state media images. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.