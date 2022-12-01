Support Local Journalism

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Danish forward Nadia Nadim was in the midst of a World Cup match as a television commentator when she was suddenly rocked by tragic news. Her mother, who had helped the family flee the Taliban in Afghanistan when Nadim was just a girl, had been killed in a traffic accident in Denmark.

Nadim left her job in the middle of the broadcast to rush home, but was back in Qatar a week later working with the London-basted ITV network.


