.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Napoli fans celebrates on the street after their team scored the first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Salernitana at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Naples, Italy, Sunday, April 30, 2023.
Napoli's Victor Osimhen, left, is consoled by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Salernitana, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Napoli fans celebrates on the street after their team scored the first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Salernitana at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Naples, Italy, Sunday, April 30, 2023.
Gregorio Borgia - staff, AP
Napoli fans wave flags and cheer in Naples, Italy, Sunday, April 30, 2023.
Mauro Palumbo - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
Napoli fans sit by the waterfront during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Salernitana at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Naples, Italy, Sunday, April 30, 2023.
Gregorio Borgia - staff, AP
Napoli's Victor Osimhen, left, is consoled by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Salernitana, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Thousands of supporters turned up outside the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples hours before the team's game at Udinese in northern Italy.
Napoli can clinch its first Serie A title in more than three decades — since Maradona led the southern club to the 1987 and 1990 championships — if it wins or draws at Udinese.
Napoli missed out on a chance to clinch the title when it was held to a 1-1 draw by Salernitana on Sunday and then watched as second-place Lazio beat Sassuolo 2-0 on Wednesday to again delay the celebration.
Still, Napoli holds a 15-point lead over Lazio with six matches to play and it’s seemingly only a matter of time before the title becomes official for the Partenopei.
No team south of Milan or Turin has won the Italian league since Roma claimed the title in 2001.
The stadium in Naples will be open for fans to watch the game against Udinese on giant screens and a capacity crowd of more than 50,000 is expected.
Also, 11,000 Napoli fans are expected to follow the team in Udine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.