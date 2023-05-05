.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Napoli fans celebrates after Napoli's Victor Osimhen scored his side's first goal as they watch a screen live broadcasting Udinese Napoli Serie A soccer match, in Naples, Italy, Thursday, May 4, 2023. For the third time in five days, Napoli fans are hoping and preparing to celebrate the Italian league soccer title.
Napoli fans celebrate after winning the Italian league soccer title, in Naples, Italy, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Napoli won its first Italian soccer league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club, sealing the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday.
Napoli fans celebrates after Napoli's Victor Osimhen scored his side's first goal as they watch a screen live broadcasting Udinese Napoli Serie A soccer match, in Naples, Italy, Thursday, May 4, 2023. For the third time in five days, Napoli fans are hoping and preparing to celebrate the Italian league soccer title.
Napoli fans celebrate after winning the Italian league soccer title, in Naples, Italy, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Napoli won its first Italian soccer league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club, sealing the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday.
Napoli fans celebrates after Napoli's Victor Osimhen scored his side's first goal as they watch a screen live broadcasting Udinese Napoli Serie A soccer match, in Naples, Italy, Thursday, May 4, 2023. For the third time in five days, Napoli fans are hoping and preparing to celebrate the Italian league soccer title.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Napoli fans celebrate after winning the Italian league soccer title, in Naples, Italy, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Napoli won its first Italian soccer league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club, sealing the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Napoli fans celebrates after Napoli's Victor Osimhen scored his side's first goal as they watch a screen live broadcasting Udinese Napoli Serie A soccer match, in Naples, Italy, Thursday, May 4, 2023. For the third time in five days, Napoli fans are hoping and preparing to celebrate the Italian league soccer title.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Napoli fans celebrate after winning the Italian league soccer title, in Naples, Italy, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Napoli won its first Italian soccer league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club, sealing the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Napoli fans celebrate Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Naples, Italy, after their soccer team won the Serie A soccer title. The southern team sealed the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese.
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli fans celebrated in an orderly manner deep into the night following the team’s first Italian soccer league title in more than three decades, police chief Claudio Palomba said Friday.
While there were dozens of fireworks-related injuries, Palomba said that the death of one person following an apparent gunshot wound was not linked to the celebration.
“The organizational plan worked and the authorities maintained order,” Palomba said.
Napoli sealed the title with a 1-1 draw at Udinese in northern Italy on Thursday, matching the league record by clinching with five games to spare.
It’s Napoli’s first championship since Diego Maradona led the club to its first two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.
There were also celebrations in numerous other cities throughout Italy, plus New York and other places in the vast Neapolitan diaspora.
Fans were also singing and chanting outside the team’s hotel in Udine.
The Napoli squad was due to return to Naples later Friday, and there will no doubt be more celebrations upon the players’ arrival, as well as during the team’s next game against Fiorentina at home on Sunday.
Then there are plans for multiple festivities around the city on June 4 when Napoli receives the Serie A trophy following the final game of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.