NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during an interview at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Stoltenberg says the organization faces a series of challenges as it tries to tackle climate change while ensuring that its member nations still have effective fighting forces. Fighting global warming has become a priority for NATO just as its members struggle to supply Ukraine with enough weapons and ammunition to defend itself from Russia.
German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, board a Eurofighter fighter jet during their visit to the international air force maneuver "Air Defender 2023" at Jagel Air Base in Jagel, Germany, Tuesday June 20, 2023.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sits in a Eurofighter fighter jet during his visit to the international air force maneuver"Air Defender 2023" at Jagel Air Base in Jagel, Germany, Tuesday June 20, 2023.
Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are presented with a model of an Airbus A400M by Inspector of the German Air Force Ingo Gerhartz, during their visit to the international air force maneuver "Air Defender 2023" at Jagel Air Base in Jagel, Germany, Tuesday June 20, 2023.
NATO wants to fight climate change. Its chief tells AP the trick is to make armies green but strong
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the organization faces a series of challenges as it tries to tackle climate change while ensuring that its member nations still have effective fighting forces
Virginia Mayo - staff, AP
Virginia Mayo - staff, AP
Virginia Mayo - staff, AP
Christian Charisius - foreign subscriber, DPA
Christian Charisius - foreign subscriber, DPA
Christian Charisius - foreign subscriber, DPA
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO faces a series of dilemmas in its attempts to fight climate change while ensuring the effectiveness of its combat forces, as Europe’s biggest land war in decades ravages Ukraine, the head of the military alliance told The Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday.
The world’s armed forces are among the greatest consumers of hydrocarbons – fuel and oil – that contribute to greenhouse gases. They have been in much demand recently as global warming fans conflicts and crises because of resource and food scarcity.
