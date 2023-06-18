A woman carrying an earthen pot used for storing water pillion rides on a motorcycle on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur district in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
A man splashes water on his face to cool himself on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur district in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
A nomadic family rests in shade outside their tent on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur district in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
A cow takes shelter in shade outside a shop along with people on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur district in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
A nomadic woman walks eating a fruit on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur district in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
A man drinks water on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur district in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
A nomadic family rests by a roadside on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur district in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
A nomadic family rests in shade outside their tent on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur district in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
Relatives attend to a patient lying on a stretcher in the premises of a hospital in Ballia district, in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
An elderly man is carried to a hospital in Ballia district, in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
People stand on the rocks at the River Dhasaan whose water level has fallen in Ghuwara, Chhatarpur District, Madhya Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
A group of nomadic children look at a mobile phone next to a bullock cart on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur district in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
A woman carrying an earthen pot used for storing water pillion rides on a motorcycle on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur district in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
Rajesh Kumar Singh - staff, AP
A man splashes water on his face to cool himself on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur district in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
Rajesh Kumar Singh - staff, AP
A nomadic family rests in shade outside their tent on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur district in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
Rajesh Kumar Singh - staff, AP
A cow takes shelter in shade outside a shop along with people on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur district in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
Rajesh Kumar Singh - staff, AP
A nomadic woman walks eating a fruit on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur district in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
Rajesh Kumar Singh - staff, AP
A man drinks water on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur district in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
Rajesh Kumar Singh - staff, AP
A nomadic family rests by a roadside on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur district in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
Rajesh Kumar Singh - staff, AP
A nomadic family rests in shade outside their tent on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur district in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
Rajesh Kumar Singh - staff, AP
Relatives attend to a patient lying on a stretcher in the premises of a hospital in Ballia district, in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
Uncredited - stringer, AP
An elderly man is carried to a hospital in Ballia district, in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
Uncredited - stringer, AP
People stand on the rocks at the River Dhasaan whose water level has fallen in Ghuwara, Chhatarpur District, Madhya Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
Rajesh Kumar Singh - staff, AP
A group of nomadic children look at a mobile phone next to a bullock cart on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur district in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swaths of two of India's most populous states are under a grip of sever heat leaving dozens of people dead in several days as authorities issue a warning to residents over 60 and others with ailments to stay indoors during the daytime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.