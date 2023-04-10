...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will very
quickly rise to HIGH today with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache Valley and
Ogden Valley.
* WHEN...In effect 6 AM MDT this morning to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media during a press conference, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 10, 2023.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday reversed his decision to fire his defense minister over criticism of the government’s contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary.
In a live press conference, Netanyahu said that Yoav Gallant is staying at his post.
“I decided to put the differences we had behind us,” he said. “Gallant remains in his position and we will continue to work together for the security of the citizens of Israel.”
In a tweet showing himself sitting next to Netanyahu, Gallant wrote: “We continue together with full strength, for Israel’s security.”
Netanyahu announced late last month that Gallant was fired. The decision set off a wave of spontaneous mass protests and a general strike that threatened to paralyze the country, forcing the Israeli leader to suspend his divisive plan to overhaul the judicial system.
In recent days, Gallant was seen taking part in Israeli government meetings discussing tensions in Jerusalem that escalated last week and the wider violence they sparked in the region.
“Even in the last few days we worked together and stood together around the clock on all fronts in the face of the security challenges,” Netanyahu said.
Days after Netanyahu announced Gallant's firing, an Israeli police raid at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site triggered rocket fire at Israel on multiple fronts. Israel responded with airstrikes and artillery fire at rocket launch sites and accused Hamas and Palestinian militant groups of being behind the attacks.
The judiciary crisis and other issues including his indictment on corruption charges in 2019 have distracted Netanyahu from his traditional focus on security and diplomacy, and many Israelis were concerned about the prospects of a vacant defense minister post.
On Saturday, tens of thousands of Israelis took part in the 14th straight week of protests against the planned judicial overhaul. Organizers say the plan would diminish Israel’s national security by roiling the military and weakening the country in the eyes of its enemies. They also say that Netanyahu has a conflict of interest at a time when he is on trial. Netanyahu’s supporters say the plan is needed to rein in the powers of unelected judges.
After Wednesday’s police raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound — the third holiest shrine in Islam that is also the most sacred to Jews — rockets were fired on northern Israel from Lebanon, Syria and the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.
The escalation came at a time of rare convergence of Muslim, Jewish and Christian holidays.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.