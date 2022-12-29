Support Local Journalism

JERUSALEM (AP) — Benjamin Netanyahu was set to return to office Thursday at the helm of the most religious and ultranationalist government in Israel’s history, vowing to implement policies that could cause domestic and regional turmoil and alienate the country’s closest allies.

Netanyahu's new government has pledged to prioritize settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, extend massive subsidies to his ultra-Orthodox allies and push for sweeping reform of the judicial system that could endanger the country's democratic institutions.


