MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Riders who were born male will be prevented from racing in British Cycling's elite female events under a new transgender and non-binary participation policy published by the governing body on Friday.

New rules for competitive events, due to be implemented this year, will see racing split into “open” and “female” categories, with transgender women, transgender men, non-binary individuals and those whose sex was assigned male at birth eligible to compete in the open category.


