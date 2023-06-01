...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 4.9 feet (1330 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to oscillate near or above
action stage with a maximum forecast value of 5.05 feet (1415
cfs) Friday morning, then gradually decrease to just below
action stage by Friday afternoon.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
Indigenous people line up upon arrival at the airport in San Jose del Guaviare, Colombia, to help search for four Indigenous children missing after a deadly plane crash, Sunday, May 21, 2023. The May 30 discovery of footprints of a small foot rekindled the hope of finding the children alive after their plane crashed on May 1. Soldiers found the wreckage and the bodies of three adults, including the pilot and the children's mother.
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The discovery in recent days of small footprints in a southern jungle-covered part of Colombia has rekindled hope of finding alive four children who survived a small plane crash and went missing a month ago.
Searchers found footprints Tuesday about 2 miles ( 3.2 kilometers) northwest of where the plane crashed May 1 with three adults and four indigenous children aged 13, 9 and 4 and 11 months, Gen. Pedro Sánchez, commander of the Joint Command of Special Operations said in an interview with The Associated Press.
