New Israeli rules on foreigners tighten control in West Bank

FILE - Kenae Totah, 5, right, plays while his parents Morgan Cooper, 41, center and foreign spouse Saleh Totah, right, pose for a photo in front of their restaurant, at the West Bank city of Ramallah, Monday, May 2, 2022. Israel published a new set of rules and restrictions Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, for foreigners who want to enter or live in Palestinian areas of the West Bank, including a requirement that people who form romantic relationships with local Palestinians register with Israeli authorities.

 Nasser Nasser

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli military body has released a list of rules and restrictions for foreigners wanting to enter Palestinian areas of the West Bank, extending its control of daily life and movement in and out of the occupied territory.

COGAT, the Israeli body in charge of Palestinian civilian affairs, stepped back from a number of controversial restrictions that had appeared in a draft of the rules published earlier this year, such as a requirement that people who form romantic relationships with local Palestinians register with Israeli authorities.

