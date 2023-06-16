This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows Miles Morales as Spider-Man, voiced by Shameik Moore, left, and and Spider-Gwen, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, in a scene from Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
Uncredited - handout one time use, Sony Pictures Animation
FILE - Hailee Steinfeld arrives at the world premiere of "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-verse" on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. The new blockbuster movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” has been abruptly removed from cinema listings in more than a dozen Muslim-majority countries this week.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The new blockbuster movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” was abruptly removed from cinema listings in more than a dozen Muslim-majority countries without explanation, apparently over the inclusion of a blink-and-you-miss-it transgender poster in the background of one frame.
Empire Entertainment, the Middle East distributor for the computer-animated Sony Pictures film, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
