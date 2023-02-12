Passengers wait in departure lounges at Auckland Airport after flights were canceled and passengers stranded as a cyclone hit the northern parts of New Zealand, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. New Zealand's national carrier has canceled dozens of flights as Aucklanders brace for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped the nation's largest city and killed several people.
Cars move through flooded roads in the northern New Zealand city of Whangarei as Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle hits northland, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. New Zealand's national carrier has canceled dozens of flights as Aucklanders brace for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped the nation's largest city and killed several people.
A man stands on breakwater with his bike along the waterfront in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. New Zealand's national carrier has canceled dozens of flights as Aucklanders brace for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped the nation's largest city and killed several people.
A man walks past sand bags along the waterfront in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. New Zealand's national carrier has canceled dozens of flights as Aucklanders brace for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped the nation's largest city and killed several people.
Road closure signs are placed along the waterfront in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. New Zealand's national carrier has canceled dozens of flights as Aucklanders brace for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped the nation's largest city and killed several people.
Sand bags are placed along the coastline as Cyclone Gabrielle buffets the Coromandel, south of Auckland, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. New Zealand's national carrier has canceled dozens of flights as Aucklanders brace for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped the nation's largest city and killed several people.
Cars move through flooded roads in the northern New Zealand city of Whangarei as Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle hits the Northland, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. New Zealand's national carrier has canceled dozens of flights as Aucklanders brace for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped the nation's largest city and killed several people.
The Auckland Habour Bridge is closed to all traffic as the city was hit by a cyclone, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. New Zealand's national carrier has canceled dozens of flights as Aucklanders brace for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped the nation's largest city and killed several people.
Roads leading to New Zealand's Auckland Habour Bridge is closed to all traffic Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, as the city was hit by a cyclone. New Zealand's national carrier has canceled dozens of flights as Aucklanders brace for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped the nation's largest city and killed several people.
Swimmers take to the sea as the top part of New Zealand is hit by a cyclone, in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. New Zealand's national carrier has canceled dozens of flights as Aucklanders brace for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped the nation's largest city and killed four people.
People watch as waves crash against the cliffs at an Auckland beach as a cyclone hits the upper parts of New Zealand, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. New Zealand's national carrier has canceled dozens of flights as Aucklanders brace for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped the nation's largest city and killed four people.
People watch as waves crash against a sea wall at an Auckland beach as a cyclone hits the upper parts of New Zealand, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. New Zealand's national carrier has canceled dozens of flights as Aucklanders brace for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped the nation's largest city and killed four people.
Much of Auckland ground to a halt as train services were canceled, libraries and most schools were closed, and authorities asked people to make only essential trips.
Air New Zealand canceled all domestic flights to and from Auckland through Tuesday morning, as well as many international flights. Some international routes would continue operating, the airline said, although they might need to be diverted from Auckland. The carrier also canceled domestic flights to and from the cities of Hamilton, Tauranga and Taupo.
In all, Air New Zealand canceled more than 500 flights. More than 10,000 international customers had been affected, the airline said, with thousands still to be rebooked.
The cyclone, which was moving south, dumped more than 220 millimeters (9 inches) of rain in areas north of Auckland, cutting power to about 58,000 households and forcing many roads to close.
About 46,000 homes remained without power Monday afternoon.
Authorities declared a state of emergency in Northland, Auckland and some other regions, and were asking some residents in low-lying areas to evacuate.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the weather had made the start of the year "incredibly challenging” for people in Auckland and other northern areas.
“Extreme weather event has come on the back of extreme weather event,” Hipkins said. “For families and businesses, I know that that has been just exhausting, and I want to acknowledge how hard many of them are doing it.”
Gabrielle was expected to pass Auckland overnight Monday. Its windspeed was downgraded as gusts abated to about 130 kilometers per hour (80 miles per hour).
Weather forecaster MetService said there was a very high likelihood of “extreme, impactful, and unprecedented weather" over many regions, with heavy rain, strong winds and large waves.
With Hipkins and some other lawmakers unable to immediately travel from Auckland to the capital, Wellington, some events scheduled for this year's opening session of Parliament were rescheduled, including Hipkins' statement outlining his priorities for the year, which has been moved from Tuesday to Wednesday.
