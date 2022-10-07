New Zealand Abuse Case Overturned

In this image made from a video, Mark Ellis, left, brother of Peter Ellis, speaks to the media outside a court in Wellington Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. New Zealand’s Supreme Court found there had been a substantial miscarriage of justice after Peter Ellis was convicted of sexually abusing children at the daycare center where he worked as a teacher more than 30 years ago.

 Uncredited - television, TVNZ

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s Supreme Court on Friday took the unusual step of overturning a man’s convictions even though he died three years ago.

The court found there had been a substantial miscarriage of justice after Peter Ellis was convicted of sexually abusing children at the daycare center where he worked as a teacher more than 30 years ago.

