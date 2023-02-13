Support Local Journalism

BEIRUT (AP) — A baby girl born under the rubble of her family's home in northern Syria after last week’s devastating earthquake was in good health Monday and being breast-fed by the wife of the director of the hospital where she is being cared for, her doctor said.

The infant, named Aya — Arabic for “a sign from God" — by hospital workers, may be able to leave the hospital as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday, according to her great-uncle, Saleh al-Badran. He said the baby’s paternal aunt, who recently gave birth and survived the quake, will raise her.


