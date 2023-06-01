...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Continued high flows remaining near bankfull, but gradually
falling through the upcoming weekend.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Friday the stage was 4.9 feet (1330 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to oscillate near or just
below action stage (5.0 feet, 1374 CFS) through the upcoming
weekend. Minor inundation of low lying areas adjacent to the
river channel will continue.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
&&
In this undated photo provided by the Greek Culture Ministry, on Thursday, June 1, 2023 shows stone tools dated about 700,000 years ago. The Culture Ministry said that a five-year international project in Megalopolis, southern Greece, has uncovered the oldest-known archaeological site in the country, pushing back the dawn of Greek archaeology by up to 250,000 years.
In this undated photo provided by the Greek Culture Ministry, on Thursday, June 1, 2023 shows stone tools dated about 700,000 years ago. The Culture Ministry said that a five-year international project in Megalopolis, southern Greece, has uncovered the oldest-known archaeological site in the country, pushing back the dawn of Greek archaeology by up to 250,000 years.
Uncredited - stringer, Greek Culture Ministry
Uncredited - stringer, Greek Culture Ministry
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Deep in an open coal mine in southern Greece, researchers have discovered the antiquities-rich country's oldest archaeological site, which dates to 700,000 years ago and is associated with modern humans’ hominin ancestors.
The find announced Thursday would drag the dawn of Greek archaeology back by as much as a quarter of a million years, although older hominin sites have been discovered elsewhere in Europe. The oldest, in Spain, dates to more than a million years ago.
