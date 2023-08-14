South Korea Soccer PSG Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

PSG's Neymar celebrates after scoring the first goal during a friendly soccer match against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

 Yoon Dong-jin - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Neymar is set to complete a move to the Saudi Pro League after Al Hilal agreed a reported 90 million euros ($98 million) transfer fee with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday.

The fee would be a record for the league, backed by the oil-rich state, in its spending spree on high-end soccer talent.


