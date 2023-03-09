Victims of a train crash receive treatment outside the emergency unit of the Lagos general hospital in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday March 9, 2023. Three people were killed and more than 80 injured after a passenger bus was crushed by a moving train in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos, the emergency response agency said on Thursday.
People watch as the the wreckage of a bus that was crushed by a train is been towed in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, March. 9, 2023. Three people were killed and more than 80 injured after a passenger bus was crushed by a moving train in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos, the emergency response agency said on Thursday.
People walk past the wreckage of a bus that was crushed by a train in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Three people were killed and more than 80 injured after a passenger bus was crushed by a moving train in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos, the emergency response agency said on Thursday.
Victims of a train crash receive treatment outside the emergency unit of the Lagos general hospital in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday March 9, 2023. Three people were killed and more than 80 injured after a passenger bus was crushed by a moving train in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos, the emergency response agency said on Thursday.
Police officers inspect the wreckage of a bus that was crushed by a train in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Three people were killed and more than 80 injured after a passenger bus was crushed by a moving train in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos, the emergency response agency said on Thursday.
Police officers stand guard in front of the wreckage of a bus that was crushed by a train in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday March. 9, 2023. Three people were killed and more than 80 injured after a passenger bus was crushed by a moving train in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos, the emergency response agency said on Thursday.
Victims of a train crash receive treatment outside the emergency unit of the Lagos general hospital in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday March 9, 2023. Three people were killed and more than 80 injured after a passenger bus was crushed by a moving train in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos, the emergency response agency said on Thursday.
A woman looks on as victims of a train crash receive treatment outside the emergency unit of the Lagos general hospital in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Three people were killed and more than 80 injured after a passenger bus was crushed by a moving train in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos, the emergency response agency said on Thursday.
Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command, gestures at the scene of a train crash in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Three people were killed and more than 80 injured after a passenger bus was crushed by a moving train in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos, the emergency response agency said on Thursday.
Victims of a train crash receive treatment outside the emergency unit of the Lagos general hospital in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday March 9, 2023. Three people were killed and more than 80 injured after a passenger bus was crushed by a moving train in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos, the emergency response agency said on Thursday.
Victims of a train crash receive treatment outside the emergency unit of the Lagos general hospital in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday March 9, 2023. Three people were killed and more than 80 injured after a passenger bus was crushed by a moving train in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos, the emergency response agency said on Thursday.
Sunday Alamba - staff, AP
People watch as the the wreckage of a bus that was crushed by a train is been towed in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, March. 9, 2023. Three people were killed and more than 80 injured after a passenger bus was crushed by a moving train in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos, the emergency response agency said on Thursday.
Sunday Alamba - staff, AP
People walk past the wreckage of a bus that was crushed by a train in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Three people were killed and more than 80 injured after a passenger bus was crushed by a moving train in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos, the emergency response agency said on Thursday.
Sunday Alamba - staff, AP
Victims of a train crash receive treatment outside the emergency unit of the Lagos general hospital in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday March 9, 2023. Three people were killed and more than 80 injured after a passenger bus was crushed by a moving train in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos, the emergency response agency said on Thursday.
Sunday Alamba - staff, AP
Police officers inspect the wreckage of a bus that was crushed by a train in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Three people were killed and more than 80 injured after a passenger bus was crushed by a moving train in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos, the emergency response agency said on Thursday.
Sunday Alamba - staff, AP
Police officers stand guard in front of the wreckage of a bus that was crushed by a train in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday March. 9, 2023. Three people were killed and more than 80 injured after a passenger bus was crushed by a moving train in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos, the emergency response agency said on Thursday.
Sunday Alamba - staff, AP
Victims of a train crash receive treatment outside the emergency unit of the Lagos general hospital in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday March 9, 2023. Three people were killed and more than 80 injured after a passenger bus was crushed by a moving train in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos, the emergency response agency said on Thursday.
Sunday Alamba - staff, AP
A woman looks on as victims of a train crash receive treatment outside the emergency unit of the Lagos general hospital in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Three people were killed and more than 80 injured after a passenger bus was crushed by a moving train in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos, the emergency response agency said on Thursday.
Sunday Alamba - staff, AP
Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command, gestures at the scene of a train crash in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Three people were killed and more than 80 injured after a passenger bus was crushed by a moving train in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos, the emergency response agency said on Thursday.
Sunday Alamba - staff, AP
Victims of a train crash receive treatment outside the emergency unit of the Lagos general hospital in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday March 9, 2023. Three people were killed and more than 80 injured after a passenger bus was crushed by a moving train in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos, the emergency response agency said on Thursday.
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Six people were killed and dozens injured when a train crashed into a passenger bus in Lagos, Nigeria on Thursday, said the emergency response agency.
The bus was taking government staff to work when it collided with the intra-city train in the Ikeja area of Lagos, said Ibrahim Farinloye, head of Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency in the state.
“So far, 84 people were rescued alive and taken to the hospital ... (and) the total deaths so far is six including those who died at the hospital,” said Farinloye. All of the injured people were from the bus, no one on the train was hurt, he said.
Train and truck accidents are common in many Nigerian cities where traffic regulations are usually not adhered to, say local residents. They are a serious problem in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city and commercial hub, despite tough penalties introduced by authorities in recent years to try to curb the crashes.
The bus driver involved in Thursday's crash disobeyed the traffic signal, said Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, secretary with the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency. According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the immediate cause of the incident was the bus driver's reckless driving in which he tried to beat the train traffic signal before the train hit him.
Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said he was deeply saddened by the news and called for blood donations. “Let’s say a prayer for the families and a prayer of mercy and protection for our state,” he tweeted.
Associated Press journalist Dan Ikpoyi in Lagos, Nigeria contributed.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.