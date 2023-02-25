Support Local Journalism

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Voters in Nigeria cast ballots Saturday to choose a new president as Africa's most populous nation struggles with a bank note shortage that some observers fear will result in a lower than expected turnout.

The presidential and parliamentary elections come amid fears of violence, from Islamic militants in the north to separatists in the south, though officials said the vote would not be postponed as the last two presidential elections were.


