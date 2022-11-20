Iteoluwa Olukanmi, left, and Success John Nzoribe, right, wearing outfit made from recycled bottles, receive makeup back stage before a 'trashion show' in Sangotedo Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Jalokun Nifemi, left, wearing an outfit made from newspapers, Okpala Crystal, Center, wearing an outfit made from recycled plastic bags and Nathaniel Edegwa, right, wearing an outfit made from recycled plastic spoons, wait back stage before a 'trashion show' in Sangotedo Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Jalokun Nifemi, wearing an outfit made from recycled newspapers, waits back stage before a 'trashion show' in Sangotedo Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Sunday Alamba - staff, AP
Maureen Okoduwa left, wearing an outfit made from recycled newspapers, receives makeup back stage before a 'trashion show' in Sangotedo Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Sunday Alamba - staff, AP
Sunday Alamba - staff, AP
Models wearing outfits made from various recycled materials wait backstage before a 'trashion show' in Sangotedo Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Sunday Alamba - staff, AP
Model Obum Daniel Amarachukwu wears an outfit made from recycled palm front walk the runway during a 'trashion show' in Sangotedo Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Sunday Alamba - staff, AP
Sunday Alamba - staff, AP
Models, wearing outfits made from various recycled materials, walk around the venue of the 'trashion show' in Sangotedo Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Sunday Alamba - staff, AP
Model Obum Daniel Amarachukwu wears an outfit made from recycled palm front poses for a photograph at the green carpet before a 'trashion show' in Sangotedo Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Sunday Alamba - staff, AP
Models wearing outfits made from various recycled material wait back stage before a 'trashion show' in Sangotedo Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022..
Sunday Alamba - staff, AP
Rose Musa, wearing an outfit made from recycled plastic bags, walk on the runway during a 'trashion show' in Sangotedo Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Teenage climate activists in Nigeria's largest city are recycling trash into runway outfits for a “Trashion Show.”
Chinedu Mogbo, founder of Greenfingers Wildlife Initiative, a conservation group working with the activists, said the show was designed to raise awareness about environmental pollution.
Lagos, one of Africa’s most populous cities with more than 15 million people, generates at least 12,000 metric tons of waste daily, authorities say. And implementation of environmental laws is poor: The World Bank estimates that pollution kills at least 30,000 people in this city every year.
