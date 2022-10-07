FILE - Russian human rights activist and the Chairwoman of the Civic Assistance Committee Svetlana Gannushkina speaks to journalists in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Gannuskhina is a member of the council of Russian human rights organisation Memorial, one of the two organisations awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize, alongside Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties and with the jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022,
FILE- Ales Belyatsky, the jailed leader of Vesna, the most prominent human rights group in Belarus, sits in a cage during a court session in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2011. Ales Belyatsky won the Nobel Peace Prize Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Berit Reiss-Andersen, head of the Nobel Committee, announces the winner of this year's Peace Prize at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties.
Berit Reiss-Andersen, head of the Nobel Committee, announces the winner of this year's Peace Prize at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties.
FILE - Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski is welcomed by his supporters at a railway terminal in Minsk, Belarus, on Saturday, June 21, 2014. On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties.
FILE- Ales Belyatsky, the jailed leader of Vesna, the most prominent human rights group in Belarus, waves to his relatives as he sits in a cage during a court session in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2011. Ales Belyatsky won the Nobel Peace Prize Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
FILE- Ales Belyatsky, the jailed leader of Vesna, the most prominent human rights group in Belarus, stands in a cage during a court session in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2011. Ales Belyatsky won the Nobel Peace Prize Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Berit Reiss-Andersen, head of the Nobel Committee, announces the winner of this year's Peace Prize at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties.
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New York.
Angela Weiss - pool, Pool
FILE - A bust of Alfred Nobel on display at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
Henrik Montgomery - foreign subscriber, TT News Agency
FILE - A Nobel diploma and medal are displayed, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, during a ceremony in New York.
Angela Weiss - pool, Pool AFP
FILE - Russian human rights activist and the Chairwoman of the Civic Assistance Committee Svetlana Gannushkina speaks to journalists in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Gannuskhina is a member of the council of Russian human rights organisation Memorial, one of the two organisations awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize, alongside Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties and with the jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022,
Alexander Zemlianichenko - staff, AP
FILE- Ales Belyatsky, the jailed leader of Vesna, the most prominent human rights group in Belarus, sits in a cage during a court session in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2011. Ales Belyatsky won the Nobel Peace Prize Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Sergei Grits - staff, AP
Berit Reiss-Andersen, head of the Nobel Committee, announces the winner of this year's Peace Prize at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties.
Heiko Junge - foreign subscriber, NTB Scanpix
Berit Reiss-Andersen, head of the Nobel Committee, announces the winner of this year's Peace Prize at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties.
Heiko Junge - foreign subscriber, NTB Scanpix
FILE - Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski is welcomed by his supporters at a railway terminal in Minsk, Belarus, on Saturday, June 21, 2014. On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties.
Dmitry Brushko - stringer, AP
FILE- Ales Belyatsky, the jailed leader of Vesna, the most prominent human rights group in Belarus, waves to his relatives as he sits in a cage during a court session in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2011. Ales Belyatsky won the Nobel Peace Prize Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Sergei Grits - staff, AP
FILE- Ales Belyatsky, the jailed leader of Vesna, the most prominent human rights group in Belarus, stands in a cage during a court session in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2011. Ales Belyatsky won the Nobel Peace Prize Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Sergei Grits - staff, AP
Berit Reiss-Andersen, head of the Nobel Committee, announces the winner of this year's Peace Prize at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties.
OSLO, Norway (AP) — This year’s Nobel Peace Prize is going to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties, the award's judges said Friday.
Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said the judges wanted to honor ”three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence in the neighbor countries Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.”
“Through their consistent efforts in favor of human values and anti-militarism and principles of law, this year’s laureates have revitalized and honored Alfred Nobel’s vision of peace and fraternity between nations, a vision most needed in the world today,” she told reporters in Oslo.
The award follows a tradition of highlighting groups and activists trying to prevent conflicts, alleviate hardship and protect human rights.
French author Annie Ernaux won this year’s Nobel Prize in literature Thursday. The panel commended her for blending fiction and autobiography in books that fearlessly mine her experiences as a working-class woman to explore life in France since the 1940s.
The 2022 Nobel Prize in economics will be announced on Monday.
The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, in 1895.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.