An American flag, left, and French flag lay at headstones in the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, Monday June 5, 2023. Dozens of World War II veterans have traveled to Normandy this week to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day, the decisive but deadly assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control.
A plane flies over the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, Monday June 5, 2023. Dozens of World War II veterans have traveled to Normandy this week to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day, the decisive but deadly assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control.
Woman walk in the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, Monday June 5, 2023. Dozens of World War II veterans have traveled to Normandy this week to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day, the decisive but deadly assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control.
Headstones are pictured in the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, Monday June 5, 2023. Dozens of World War II veterans have traveled to Normandy this week to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day, the decisive but deadly assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control.
FILE - With a searchlight beam piercing through the night, a machine gunner and a rifleman are on alert as the British Canadian offensive drive continues, in July 1944, south of Caen, in the Normandy region of France. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Veterans and world dignitaries are commemorating the 79th anniversary of the operation.
FILE - American infantrymen sprint down a village street in Normandy, July 27, 1944. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Veterans and world dignitaries are commemorating the 79th anniversary of the operation.
FILE - During the Allied invasion of the Normandy region in France, American soldiers race across a dirt road while they are under enemy fire, near St. Lo, in July 1944. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Veterans and world dignitaries are commemorating the 79th anniversary of the operation.
World War II reenactors watch the Atlantic Ocean from Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944.
World War II reenactors pay homage to U.S soldiers on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944.
World War II reenactors walk on the beach of Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944.
World War II reenactors stand on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944.
A World War II reenactor plants roses on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944.
A World War II reenactor walks on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944.
World War II reenactors walk on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944.
World War II reenactors gather on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944.
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
Uncredited - pool, Pool
Uncredited - pool, Pool
Uncredited - pool, AP
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
ON OMAHA BEACH, France (AP) — An overwhelming sound of gunfire and men’s screams. That’s how World War II veteran Marie Scott described D-Day as ceremonies were to honor those who fought for freedom in the largest naval, air and land operation in history.
On Tuesday, the whistling sound of the wind accompanied many reenactors who came at dawn on Omaha Beach to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control. Some brought a bunch of flowers, others waved American flags.
