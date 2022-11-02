Support Local Journalism

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Alarms blared from cellphones, radios and public speakers and fishermen hurried back to shore in northern Japan on Thursday after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile above its eastern waters, adding to a recent barrage of provocative weapons demonstrations that officials say may culminate with a nuclear test in coming weeks.

The ICBM test, which was followed by two short-range ballistic launches into the sea, was swiftly condemned by neighbors and the United States, which said it’s willing to take “all necessary measures” to ensure the safety of the American homeland and allies South Korea and Japan.


