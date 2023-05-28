...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is forecast to return to the Logan River near Logan
beginning as early as Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Beginning as early as Tuesday and persisting through Friday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 5.1 feet (1443 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will rise to flood stage Tuesday
morning, crest near 5.3 feet (1619 CFS) Wednesday morning,
and fall below flood stage Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
&&
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects what it says is the test-launch of Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea, on April 13, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.
Uncredited - hogp, KCNA via KNS
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
TOKYO (AP) — North Korea has notified neighboring Japan that it plans to launch a satellite in coming days, which may be an attempt to put Pyongyang's first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit.
Japan's coast guard said the notice it received from North Korean waterway authorities said the launch window was from May 31 and June 11 and that the launch may affect waters in the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and east of the Philippines' Luzon Island.
