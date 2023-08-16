Support Local Journalism

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Wednesday offered its first official confirmation that it had detained a U.S. soldier who bolted into its country last month, releasing a statement through its state media attributing statements to the Army private that criticized the United States. One expert called the announcement “100% North Korean propaganda.”

There was no immediate verification that Pvt. Travis King actually made any of the comments about his home country. King, who had served in South Korea and sprinted into North Korea while on a civilian tour of a border village on July 18, became the first American confirmed to be detained in the North in nearly five years.


