In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, bottom center on stage, attends an enlarged plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee at the party's headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday, June 16, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency.
A TV screen shows an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, bottom right, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, June 17, 2023. With leader Kim in attendance, North Korea opened a key political conference to discuss improving its struggling economy and reviewing defense strategies in the face of growing tensions with rivals, according to state media reports Saturday.
North Korea opens key party meeting to tackle its struggling economy and talk defense strategies
With leader Kim Jong Un in attendance, North Korea has opened a key political conference to discuss improving its struggling economy and reviewing defense strategies in the face of growing tensions with rivals
A TV screen shows an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, bottom right, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, June 17, 2023. With leader Kim in attendance, North Korea opened a key political conference to discuss improving its struggling economy and reviewing defense strategies in the face of growing tensions with rivals, according to state media reports Saturday.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — With leader Kim Jong Un in attendance, North Korea opened a key political conference to discuss improving its struggling economy and reviewing defense strategies in the face of growing tensions with rivals, according to state media reports Saturday.
The enlarged plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee came as the United States sent a nuclear-powered submarine to South Korea in the allies’ latest show of force against the North, which has ramped up its testing of nuclear-capable missiles to a record pace in recent months.
