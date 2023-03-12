South Korea Koreas Tensions

FILE - Protesters hold signs during a rally to oppose to the planned the joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea, in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 11, 2023. North Korea said Monday, March 13, 2023, it test-fired two cruise missiles from a submarine off its east coast, the latest in the country's series of weapons tests. The test on Sunday came a day before the U.S. and South Korean militaries begin large-scale joint military drills that North Korea views as a rehearsal for invasion.

 Lee Jin-man - staff, AP

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Monday it has conducted submarine-launched cruise missile tests, days after its leader Kim Jong Un ordered his troops to be ready to repel its rivals’ “frantic war preparation moves.”

The test on Sunday came a day before the U.S. and South Korean militaries begin large-scale joint military drills that North Korea views as a rehearsal for invasion.


