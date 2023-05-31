...The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Flood
Advisory for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Keep children and
pets away from riverbanks as flows are fast and cold.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WARNING...
* WHAT...Continued high flows remaining near bankfull.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...From this morning to noon Saturday.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 5.0 feet (1357 cfs).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate near action stage with a
maximum forecast value of 5.1 feet (1475 cfs) early Thursday
morning.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
&&
A woman looks at her mobile phone with an emergency evacuation warning text message sent to Seoul residents as she watches a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. North Korea's attempt to put the country's first spy satellite into space failed Wednesday in a setback to leader Kim Jong Un's push to boost his military capabilities as tensions with the United States and South Korea rise.
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's rocket launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. North Korea said Wednesday that its attempt to launch the country's first spy satellite has failed.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, AP
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s launch of a spy satellite on Wednesday ended in an embarrassing failure, but still prompted public confusion and security jitters in neighboring South Korea and Japan, which are wary of the North’s growing weapons arsenal.
About 14 minutes after the launch at 6:27 a.m., authorities in Seoul, South Korea's capital, sent text messages to all mobile phones in the city urging people to prepare to move to safer places, without explaining the reason. In some areas, the warning was broadcast over loudspeakers.
