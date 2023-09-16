Support Local Journalism

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A day after inspecting Russia’s nuclear-capable bombers and other advanced weapons, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in a lighter mode on Sunday, touring a university and watching a walrus show at a Russian aquarium as he continued a closely watched trip to Russia’s Far East.

North Korean state media highlighted the predominant focus of Kim’s trip, describing his discussions with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to expand “strategic and tactical coordination” between their countries’ militaries, as Western concerns grow about an arms alliance that could possibly fuel Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.


