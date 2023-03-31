...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches, with up to 6 additional inches on the benches of Davis
and Weber counties.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will persist this morning before
becoming showery in the afternoon. Snow will be heavy at times,
particularly along the east benches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Fruit importer Bama's offices in Oslo, Norway, Thursday March 30, 2023. The discovery of cocaine in a batch of fruit in Germany led Norwegian customs officers on the trail of 800 kilograms of cocaine in fruit crates at a Bama warehouse.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police made the largest-ever cocaine seizure in Norway when they discovered 800 kilograms (1,760 pounds) of the drug in boxes of fruit in Oslo, officials said.
Norwegian news agency NTB said late Thursday that the drugs were found this week following a tipoff from German police who seized 1,200 kilograms (2,645 pounds) in Potsdam on Tuesday.
Police didn't disclose the exact date that the cocaine was found in Oslo, or where the fruit originated from. No one has been arrested in Norway.
Police spokeswoman Grete Lien Metlid was quoted by NTB as saying that it was the largest seizure ever in Norway. She said that it was too early to say whether the cocaine was intended for the Norwegian market, or if Norway was being used as a transit point.
“We cannot rule out that there are larger networks with connections to Norway,” Lien Metlid told NTB.
The fruit boxes had arrived at a warehouse facility of Bama, a large Norwegian fruit and vegetable wholesaler, company spokesman Pia Gulbrandsen said in a statement.
The previous largest seizures of cocaine in Norway was in 2013 when 153 kilograms (337 pounds), were seized, and in 2013 when 145 kilograms (319 pounds) of cocaine were hidden in banana boxes, the news agency said.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
