Norway Cocaine Seized

Fruit importer Bama's offices in Oslo, Norway, Thursday March 30, 2023. The discovery of cocaine in a batch of fruit in Germany led Norwegian customs officers on the trail of 800 kilograms of cocaine in fruit crates at a Bama warehouse.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police made the largest-ever cocaine seizure in Norway when they discovered 800 kilograms (1,760 pounds) of the drug in boxes of fruit in Oslo, officials said.

Norwegian news agency NTB said late Thursday that the drugs were found this week following a tipoff from German police who seized 1,200 kilograms (2,645 pounds) in Potsdam on Tuesday.


