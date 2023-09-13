Norway Royals

FILE - Norway's Princess Martha Louise and her fiance Durek Verrett arrive at the government's party event in connection with Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday, which is held at Deichman Bjoervika, Oslo's main library, Thursday June 16, 2022. Princess Märtha Louise of Norway will marry her Hollywood partner and the self-professed shaman Durek Verrett next summer. King Harald V said Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, that his family is “delighted to welcome” Verret.

 Hakon Mosvold Larsen - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — The Norwegian king’s eldest child, Princess Märtha Louise, will marry her Hollywood partner, the self-professed shaman Durek Verrett, next summer, the couple announced Wednesday.

King Harald V said in a statement that his family was “delighted to welcome” Verret, who is from California and claims to be a sixth-generation shaman. The Norwegian princess can trace her ancestry back to Britain’s Queen Victoria.


