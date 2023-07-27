Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Norwegian woman mountain climber and her Nepali Sherpa guide have set a new record by scaling the world’s 14 highest peaks in 92 days, a Pakistani mountaineering official said.

On Thursday, Kristin Harila and Tenjen Sherpa summitted K2 on the Chinese-Pakistani border in the Karakorum Range — considered to be among the most dangerous peaks for mountaineers.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.