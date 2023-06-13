Police officers block a road in Nottingham, Britain, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Police say the emergency services are responding to an “ongoing serious incident” in the central England city of Nottingham. Nottinghamshire Police said Tuesday that “there are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.”
Police officers block a road in Nottingham, Britain, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Police say the emergency services are responding to an “ongoing serious incident” in the central England city of Nottingham. Nottinghamshire Police said Tuesday that “there are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.”
Police officers block a road in Nottingham, Britain, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Police say the emergency services are responding to an “ongoing serious incident” in the central England city of Nottingham. Nottinghamshire Police said Tuesday that “there are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.”
Police officers block a road in Nottingham, Britain, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Police say the emergency services are responding to an “ongoing serious incident” in the central England city of Nottingham. Nottinghamshire Police said Tuesday that “there are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.”
Police officers block a road in Nottingham, Britain, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Police say three people have been found dead in the English city of Nottingham, and three others were hit by a van in linked incidents. The three were injured and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Police forensics officers carry things on Ilkeston Road in Nottingham, Britain, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Police say three people have been found dead in the English city of Nottingham, and three others were hit by a van in linked incidents. The three were injured and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Ilkeston Road is closed by the Police in Nottingham, Britain, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Police say three people have been found dead in the English city of Nottingham, and three others were hit by a van in linked incidents. The three were injured and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Nottinghamshire Police said.
A white van is seen behind a police cordon on the corner of Maples Street and Bentinck Road after three people were killed in Nottingham city center, England early on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the English city of Nottingham Tuesday after three people were found dead and three others were hit and injured by a van in related early-morning incidents, police said.
Police forensics officers erect a forensic tent on Magdala road, Nottingham after three people were killed in Nottingham city centre early on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the English city of Nottingham Tuesday after three people were found dead and three others were hit and injured by a van in related early-morning incidents, police said.
A white van is seen behind a police cordon on the corner of Maples Street and Bentinck Road after three people were killed in Nottingham city center, England early on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the English city of Nottingham Tuesday after three people were found dead and three others were hit and injured by a van in related early-morning incidents, police said.
A white van is seen on the corner of Maples Street and Bentinck Road after three people were killed in Nottingham city center, England early on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the English city of Nottingham Tuesday after three people were found dead and three others were hit and injured by a van in related early-morning incidents, police said.
Police forensics officers search a white van on the corner of Maples Street and Bentinck Road in Nottingham, as three people have been found dead in the city in what police described as a "horrific and tragic incident". A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead in the street in Ilkeston Road just after 4am on Tuesday. A third man was found dead in Magdala Road, Nottinghamshire Police said. Another three people are in hospital after someone tried to run them over in a van in Milton Street, in what police believe was a connected incident, Tuesday June 13, 2023.
Police forensic officer search a white van behind a police cordon on the corner of Maples Street and Bentinck Road after three people were killed in Nottingham city center, England early on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the English city of Nottingham Tuesday after three people were found dead and three others were hit and injured by a van in related early-morning incidents, police said.
Police forensics officers search along on Ilkeston Road after three people were killed in Nottingham city center, England early on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the English city of Nottingham Tuesday after three people were found dead and three others were hit and injured by a van in related early-morning incidents, police said.
A police forensic officer searches a white van behind a police cordon on the corner of Maples Street and Bentinck Road after three people were killed in Nottingham city center, England early on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the English city of Nottingham Tuesday after three people were found dead and three others were hit and injured by a van in related early-morning incidents, police said.
Nottingham police say man fatally stabbed 3, stole van and ran down 3 more in English city
British police say a knife-wielding assailant stabbed two college students to death in the streets of Nottingham and then fatally stabbed a middle-aged man, stole his van and ran down three pedestrians in a shocking early morning rampage
By JILL LAWLESS and BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
Police officers block a road in Nottingham, Britain, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Police say the emergency services are responding to an “ongoing serious incident” in the central England city of Nottingham. Nottinghamshire Police said Tuesday that “there are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.”
Jacob King - foreign subscriber, PA
Police officers block a road in Nottingham, Britain, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Police say the emergency services are responding to an “ongoing serious incident” in the central England city of Nottingham. Nottinghamshire Police said Tuesday that “there are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.”
Jacob King - foreign subscriber, PA
Police officers block a road in Nottingham, Britain, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Police say the emergency services are responding to an “ongoing serious incident” in the central England city of Nottingham. Nottinghamshire Police said Tuesday that “there are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.”
Jacob King - foreign subscriber, PA
Police officers block a road in Nottingham, Britain, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Police say the emergency services are responding to an “ongoing serious incident” in the central England city of Nottingham. Nottinghamshire Police said Tuesday that “there are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.”
Jacob King - foreign subscriber, PA
Police officers block a road in Nottingham, Britain, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Police say three people have been found dead in the English city of Nottingham, and three others were hit by a van in linked incidents. The three were injured and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Jacob King - foreign subscriber, PA
Police forensics officers carry things on Ilkeston Road in Nottingham, Britain, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Police say three people have been found dead in the English city of Nottingham, and three others were hit by a van in linked incidents. The three were injured and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Jacob King - foreign subscriber, PA
Ilkeston Road is closed by the Police in Nottingham, Britain, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Police say three people have been found dead in the English city of Nottingham, and three others were hit by a van in linked incidents. The three were injured and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Jacob King - foreign subscriber, PA
A white van is seen behind a police cordon on the corner of Maples Street and Bentinck Road after three people were killed in Nottingham city center, England early on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the English city of Nottingham Tuesday after three people were found dead and three others were hit and injured by a van in related early-morning incidents, police said.
Dave Higgens - foreign subscriber, PA
Police forensics officers erect a forensic tent on Magdala road, Nottingham after three people were killed in Nottingham city centre early on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the English city of Nottingham Tuesday after three people were found dead and three others were hit and injured by a van in related early-morning incidents, police said.
Jacob King - foreign subscriber, PA
A white van is seen behind a police cordon on the corner of Maples Street and Bentinck Road after three people were killed in Nottingham city center, England early on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the English city of Nottingham Tuesday after three people were found dead and three others were hit and injured by a van in related early-morning incidents, police said.
Dave Higgens - foreign subscriber, PA
A white van is seen on the corner of Maples Street and Bentinck Road after three people were killed in Nottingham city center, England early on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the English city of Nottingham Tuesday after three people were found dead and three others were hit and injured by a van in related early-morning incidents, police said.
Zac Goodwin - foreign subscriber, PA
Police forensics officers search a white van on the corner of Maples Street and Bentinck Road in Nottingham, as three people have been found dead in the city in what police described as a "horrific and tragic incident". A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead in the street in Ilkeston Road just after 4am on Tuesday. A third man was found dead in Magdala Road, Nottinghamshire Police said. Another three people are in hospital after someone tried to run them over in a van in Milton Street, in what police believe was a connected incident, Tuesday June 13, 2023.
Zac Goodwin - foreign subscriber, PA
Police forensic officer search a white van behind a police cordon on the corner of Maples Street and Bentinck Road after three people were killed in Nottingham city center, England early on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the English city of Nottingham Tuesday after three people were found dead and three others were hit and injured by a van in related early-morning incidents, police said.
Zac Goodwin - foreign subscriber, PA
Police forensics officers search along on Ilkeston Road after three people were killed in Nottingham city center, England early on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the English city of Nottingham Tuesday after three people were found dead and three others were hit and injured by a van in related early-morning incidents, police said.
Zac Goodwin - foreign subscriber, PA
A police forensic officer searches a white van behind a police cordon on the corner of Maples Street and Bentinck Road after three people were killed in Nottingham city center, England early on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the English city of Nottingham Tuesday after three people were found dead and three others were hit and injured by a van in related early-morning incidents, police said.
LONDON (AP) — A knife-wielding assailant stabbed two college students to death in the streets of the English city of Nottingham and then fatally stabbed a middle-aged man, stole his van and ran down three pedestrians in a shocking rampage early Tuesday morning, police said.
Police arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder. The Nottinghamshire Police force said investigators believe the perpetrator acted alone and detectives were working with counterterrorism officers to try to establish a motive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.