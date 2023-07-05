Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the second set from Australia's Jordan Thompson during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
A Just Stop Oil protester on court 18 throwing confetti on to the grass during Britain's Katie Boulter's first-round singles match against Australia's Daria Saville on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Frances Tiafoe of the US reacts after winning the first set against China's Wu Yibing in a first round men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Spectators sit under an umbrella on a covered court after rain delayed the start of play on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP
Maria Sakkari of Greece returns to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in a women's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP
Spectators shelter from the rain on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Alberto Pezzali - stringer, AP
Spectators walk with their umbrellas after a rain delay on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Alberto Pezzali - stringer, AP
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk returns to Maria Sakkari of Greece in a women's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP
Frances Tiafoe of the US returns to China's Wu Yibing in a men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
John Walton - foreign subscriber, PA
Austria's Dennis Novak plays a return to Canada's Milos Raonic during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Ground staff remove pieces of confetti from Court 18 after being released by a Just Stop Oil protester on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to Australia's Jordan Thompson in the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Adam Davy - foreign subscriber, PA
Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP
Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a return to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo during the women's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Taylor Fritz of the US celebrates after beating Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in a first round singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP
Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece runs in to return to Austria's Dominic Thiem in a first round men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Alberto Pezzali - stringer, AP
People walk past the covered courts after rain stopped play on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The developments at Wimbledon on Wednesday included Novak Djokovic joining Roger Federer and Serena Williams as the only players in tennis history to win 350 Grand Slam matches; a runner-up two years ago, Karolina Pliskova, exiting in the first round against a qualifier; a player seeded No. 8, Maria Sakkari, taking the opening set 6-0 but managing to lose.
Ho-hum. Those turned out to be among the least unusual happenings around the All England Club on Day 3 of this year’s tournament. That’s because so much of the buzz around the place concerned protests and, yes, rain.
