FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy as he celebrates after beating Australia's Nick Kyrgios to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 10, 2022. Djokovic's bid for Wimbledon title No. 8 and Grand Slam trophy No. 24 starts next week.
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Australia's Nick Kyrgios to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 10, 2022. Speaking about his own hopes and dreams as a 7-year-old kid, Djokovic noted two primary goals: reaching No. 1 in the world and winning Wimbledon.
FILE - At left is Jelena Gencic on Jan. 25, 2011, location unknown. At right is Niki Pilic in Belgrade, Serbia, April 24, 2022. Novak Djokovic's first coach and "tennis mother," was Jelena Gencic. His later coach and "tennis father," Niki Pilic.
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 10, 2022. Djokovic is one ahead of the injured Rafael Nadal -- and three ahead of the retired Federer -- for the most singles majors won by a man, with 23.
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, and Switzerland's Roger Federer pose with the trophies after the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. He's already been No. 1 for more weeks than any man or woman in the half-century of computerized rankings. Now he will try to pull even with Roger Federer by earning title No. 8 at the oldest of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments.
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, celebrates winning the men's singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway's Casper Ruud, right, in three sets, 7-6, (7-1), 6-3, 7-5, at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 11, 2023. His ability to read someone else's intentions, get to where a ball is headed and send it back with force, a combination Casper Ruud described this way after losing to Djokovic in the French Open final: "He sort of just goes into this mode where he just becomes, like, a wall."
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves to Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands during a men's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. Djokovic's bid for Wimbledon title No. 8 and Grand Slam trophy No. 24 starts next week.
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Korea's Kwon Soonwoo in a men's first round singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. Djokovic's bid for Wimbledon title No. 8 and Grand Slam trophy No. 24 starts next week.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic greets Britain's Andy Murray as they practice at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, England ahead of the championships which start on Monday, Thursday June 29, 2023.
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy as he celebrates after beating Australia's Nick Kyrgios to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 10, 2022. Djokovic's bid for Wimbledon title No. 8 and Grand Slam trophy No. 24 starts next week.
Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Australia's Nick Kyrgios to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 10, 2022. Speaking about his own hopes and dreams as a 7-year-old kid, Djokovic noted two primary goals: reaching No. 1 in the world and winning Wimbledon.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
FILE - At left is Jelena Gencic on Jan. 25, 2011, location unknown. At right is Niki Pilic in Belgrade, Serbia, April 24, 2022. Novak Djokovic's first coach and "tennis mother," was Jelena Gencic. His later coach and "tennis father," Niki Pilic.
Uncredited - staff, AP
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 10, 2022. Djokovic is one ahead of the injured Rafael Nadal -- and three ahead of the retired Federer -- for the most singles majors won by a man, with 23.
Gerald Herbert - staff, AP
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, and Switzerland's Roger Federer pose with the trophies after the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. He's already been No. 1 for more weeks than any man or woman in the half-century of computerized rankings. Now he will try to pull even with Roger Federer by earning title No. 8 at the oldest of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments.
Tim Ireland - staff, AP
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, celebrates winning the men's singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway's Casper Ruud, right, in three sets, 7-6, (7-1), 6-3, 7-5, at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 11, 2023. His ability to read someone else's intentions, get to where a ball is headed and send it back with force, a combination Casper Ruud described this way after losing to Djokovic in the French Open final: "He sort of just goes into this mode where he just becomes, like, a wall."
Thibault Camus - staff, AP
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves to Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands during a men's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. Djokovic's bid for Wimbledon title No. 8 and Grand Slam trophy No. 24 starts next week.
Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Korea's Kwon Soonwoo in a men's first round singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. Djokovic's bid for Wimbledon title No. 8 and Grand Slam trophy No. 24 starts next week.
Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic greets Britain's Andy Murray as they practice at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, England ahead of the championships which start on Monday, Thursday June 29, 2023.
Steven Paston - foreign subscriber, PA
Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, England ahead of the championships which start on Monday, Thursday June 29, 2023.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Listen to Novak Djokovic’s opponents explain why he is as successful as he is — why he will begin his pursuit of a fifth consecutive and eighth overall Wimbledon championship on Monday; why he also will be attempting to claim an Open era-record 24th Grand Slam trophy over the coming fortnight on the All England Club’s grass courts — and they’ll offer plenty of answers.
His best-in-the-game return of serve. His dangerous two-handed backhand. His elasticity. His stamina. His defense. His ability to read someone else’s intentions, get to where a ball is headed and send it back with force, a combination Casper Ruud described this way after losing to Djokovic in the French Open final: “He sort of just goes into this mode where he just becomes, like, a wall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.