A member of the ground staff uses a leaf blower and Serbia's Novak Djokovic wafts his towel to assist with drying the court as Argentina's Pedro Cachin looks on after a rain break in their first round men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Kin Cheung - staff, AP
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Anxious to get on with the match, Novak Djokovic literally took matters into his own hands on the wet Wimbledon grass by using his towel and some elbow grease to help dry the surface.
Djokovic, who has won the Wimbledon title seven times, was playing in the opening match of this year's tournament on Centre Court — the traditional spot for the defending men's champion at the All England Club.
