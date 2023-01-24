EU Ye Adidas

FILE - Kanye West, known as Ye, watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, on March 11, 2022. A senior Australian government minister said Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, that Ye, could be refused a visa due to antisemitic comments if he attempts to visit Australia.

 Ashley Landis - staff, AP

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A senior Australian government minister said Wednesday that rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, could be refused a visa due to antisemitic comments if he attempts to visit Australia.

Education Minister Jason Clare was responding to media reports that the U.S. celebrity intends to visit the family of new Australian partner Bianca Censori in Melbourne next week.


