Puerto Rico Zoo Closure

FILE - A rhinoceros rests inside an enclosure at the Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, July 7, 2017. The government announced on Monday, Feb. 28, 2023 that it is closing the U.S. territory’s only zoo, which has remained closed since hurricanes Irma and Maria battered the island in Sept. 2017, as federal authorities investigate allegations of mistreatment of animals.

 Danica Coto - staff, AP

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal authorities said Wednesday that they are dropping all investigations into Puerto Rico’s lone zoo where various species have died after reaching an agreement with the local government to transfer the animals to sanctuaries in the U.S. mainland.

The announcement angered many activists who have long fought to have the U.S. territory’s government held responsible for the deaths and ill health of animals reported for more than a decade at the Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo in the western town of Mayaguez.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.