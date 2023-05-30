...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is forecast to return to the Logan River near Logan
beginning as early as Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Keep children and
pets away from riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon by 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Monday the stage was 5.05 feet (1417 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will rise to near flood stage Tuesday
morning, crest near 5.3 feet (1619 CFS) Wednesday morning,
and fall below flood stage Friday afternoon before
oscillating just below flood stage through Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
&&
Fishermen stay on a boat while taking shelter as Typhoon Mawar approaches to Taiwan in Yilan County, eastern coast of Taiwan, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast on Tuesday with wind, rains and large waves but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines.
A fisherman fastens a boat as Typhoon Mawar approaches to Taiwan in Yilan County, eastern coast of Taiwan, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast on Tuesday with wind, rains and large waves but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines.
Large waves crash against the breakwaters as Typhoon Mawar approaches to Taiwan in Yilan County, eastern coast of Taiwan, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast on Tuesday with wind, rains and large waves but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines.
Fishermen fasten the boats as Typhoon Mawar approaches to Taiwan in Yilan County, eastern coast of Taiwan, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast on Tuesday with wind, rains and large waves but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines.
Large waves crash against the breakwaters as Typhoon Mawar approaches to Taiwan in Yilan County, eastern coast of Taiwan, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast on Tuesday with wind, rains and large waves but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines.
Fishermen fasten a boat as Typhoon Mawar approaches to Taiwan in Yilan County, eastern coast of Taiwan, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast on Tuesday with wind, rains and large waves but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines.
Large waves crash against the breakwaters as Typhoon Mawar approaches to Taiwan in Yilan County, eastern coast of Taiwan, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast on Tuesday with wind, rains and large waves but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines.
In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Coast Guard personnel check on a fisherman while conducting patrol along shore lines in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, as they prepare for the possible effects of Typhoon Mawar on Monday, May 29, 2023. Philippine officials began evacuating thousands of villagers, shut down schools and offices and imposed a no-sail ban Monday as Typhoon Mawar approached the country's northern provinces a week after battering the U.S. territory of Guam.
In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Coast Guard personnel talk to a fisherman while conducting patrol along shore lines in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, as they prepare for the possible effects of Typhoon Mawar on Monday, May 29, 2023. Philippine officials began evacuating thousands of villagers, shut down schools and offices and imposed a no-sail ban Monday as Typhoon Mawar approached the country's northern provinces a week after battering the U.S. territory of Guam.
Fishermen stay on a boat while taking shelter as Typhoon Mawar approaches to Taiwan in Yilan County, eastern coast of Taiwan, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast on Tuesday with wind, rains and large waves but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines.
Fishermen stay on a boat while taking shelter as Typhoon Mawar approaches to Taiwan in Yilan County, eastern coast of Taiwan, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast on Tuesday with wind, rains and large waves but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines.
A man stands beside boats that are placed along the road as they braced for the possible effects of Typhoon Mawar at Ivana, Batanes province, northern Philippines on Tuesday May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast with wind, rains and large waves Tuesday but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines. The storm was moving slowly toward southern Japan.
Boats lie along a road as villagers braced for the possible effects of Typhoon Mawar at Ivana, Batanes province, northern Philippines on Tuesday May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast with wind, rains and large waves Tuesday but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines. The storm was moving slowly toward southern Japan.
Fishermen stay on a boat while taking shelter as Typhoon Mawar approaches to Taiwan in Yilan County, eastern coast of Taiwan, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast on Tuesday with wind, rains and large waves but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines.
ChiangYing-ying - stringer, AP
A fisherman fastens a boat as Typhoon Mawar approaches to Taiwan in Yilan County, eastern coast of Taiwan, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast on Tuesday with wind, rains and large waves but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines.
ChiangYing-ying - stringer, AP
Large waves crash against the breakwaters as Typhoon Mawar approaches to Taiwan in Yilan County, eastern coast of Taiwan, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast on Tuesday with wind, rains and large waves but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines.
ChiangYing-ying - stringer, AP
Fishermen fasten the boats as Typhoon Mawar approaches to Taiwan in Yilan County, eastern coast of Taiwan, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast on Tuesday with wind, rains and large waves but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines.
ChiangYing-ying - stringer, AP
Large waves crash against the breakwaters as Typhoon Mawar approaches to Taiwan in Yilan County, eastern coast of Taiwan, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast on Tuesday with wind, rains and large waves but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines.
ChiangYing-ying - stringer, AP
Fishermen fasten a boat as Typhoon Mawar approaches to Taiwan in Yilan County, eastern coast of Taiwan, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast on Tuesday with wind, rains and large waves but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines.
ChiangYing-ying - stringer, AP
Large waves crash against the breakwaters as Typhoon Mawar approaches to Taiwan in Yilan County, eastern coast of Taiwan, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast on Tuesday with wind, rains and large waves but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines.
ChiangYing-ying - stringer, AP
In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Coast Guard personnel check on a fisherman while conducting patrol along shore lines in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, as they prepare for the possible effects of Typhoon Mawar on Monday, May 29, 2023. Philippine officials began evacuating thousands of villagers, shut down schools and offices and imposed a no-sail ban Monday as Typhoon Mawar approached the country's northern provinces a week after battering the U.S. territory of Guam.
Uncredited - hogp, PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Coast Guard personnel talk to a fisherman while conducting patrol along shore lines in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, as they prepare for the possible effects of Typhoon Mawar on Monday, May 29, 2023. Philippine officials began evacuating thousands of villagers, shut down schools and offices and imposed a no-sail ban Monday as Typhoon Mawar approached the country's northern provinces a week after battering the U.S. territory of Guam.
Uncredited - hogp, PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
This satellite image released by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), shows Typhoon Mawar approaching Philippine northern provinces Monday, May 29, 2023.
Uncredited - handout one time use, National Institute of Information and Communications Technology
Fishermen stay on a boat while taking shelter as Typhoon Mawar approaches to Taiwan in Yilan County, eastern coast of Taiwan, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast on Tuesday with wind, rains and large waves but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines.
ChiangYing-ying - stringer, AP
Fishermen stay on a boat while taking shelter as Typhoon Mawar approaches to Taiwan in Yilan County, eastern coast of Taiwan, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast on Tuesday with wind, rains and large waves but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines.
ChiangYing-ying - stringer, AP
A fisherman stays on a boat while taking shelter in Yilan County, eastern coast of Taiwan, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, as Typhoon Mawar approaches towards Taiwan.
ChiangYing-ying - stringer, AP
A man stands beside boats that are placed along the road as they braced for the possible effects of Typhoon Mawar at Ivana, Batanes province, northern Philippines on Tuesday May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast with wind, rains and large waves Tuesday but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines. The storm was moving slowly toward southern Japan.
Juliet Cataluna - stringer, AP
Boats lie along a road as villagers braced for the possible effects of Typhoon Mawar at Ivana, Batanes province, northern Philippines on Tuesday May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast with wind, rains and large waves Tuesday but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines. The storm was moving slowly toward southern Japan.
YILAN, Taiwan (AP) — Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast with wind, rain and large waves Tuesday but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines. The storm was moving slowly toward southern Japan.
With waves crashing on the shoreline, residents of the Taiwanese fishing town of Yilan secured boats and homes against the stormy conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.