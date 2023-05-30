Support Local Journalism

YILAN, Taiwan (AP) — Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast with wind, rain and large waves Tuesday but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines. The storm was moving slowly toward southern Japan.

With waves crashing on the shoreline, residents of the Taiwanese fishing town of Yilan secured boats and homes against the stormy conditions.


