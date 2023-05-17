Brazil Amazon Oil Drilling

FILE - A passenger boat departs from the port city of Breves, located on the island of Marajo, Para state, on the mouth of the Amazon river, Brazil, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Brazil’s environmental regulator refused on Wednesday, MAy 17, 2023, to grant a license for a controversial offshore oil drilling project near the mouth of the Amazon River, prompting celebration from environmentalists who had warned of its potential impact.

 Eraldo Peres - staff, AP

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s environmental regulator has rejected a license for a controversial offshore oil drilling project near the mouth of the Amazon River that drew strong opposition from activists who warned of its potential for damaging the area.

The agency’s president, Rodrigo Agostinho, highlighted environmental concerns in announcing the decision Wednesday evening to turn down the state-run oil company Petrobras' request to drill the FZA-M-59 block. He cited “a group of technical inconsistencies" in the company's application.


