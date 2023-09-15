In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation Roscosmos, cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, centre, Nikolai Chub, right, and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, left, crew members of the new mission to the International Space Station, ISS, attend a news conference behind a safety glass in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. The new Soyuz mission to the International Space Station is scheduled on Friday, Sept. 15.
In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation, from left, NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, crew members of the new mission to the International Space Station, ISS, and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, backup crew members, attend a news conference behind a safety glass in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. The new Soyuz mission to the International Space Station is scheduled on Friday, Sept. 15.
In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation, from left, NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, crew members of the new mission to the International Space Station, ISS, walk prior the launch of Soyuz MS-24 space ship in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation the Soyuz-2.1 rocket booster with Soyuz MS-24 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The Russian rocket carries Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara.
In this photo taken from video released by Roscosmos space corporation, the Soyuz-2.1 rocket booster with Soyuz MS-24 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The Russian rocket carries Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara.
In this photo taken from video released by Roscosmos space corporation, the Soyuz-2.1 rocket booster with Soyuz MS-24 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The Russian rocket carries Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara.
In this photo taken from video released by Roscosmos space corporation, the Soyuz-2.1 rocket booster with Soyuz MS-24 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The Russian rocket carries Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara.
In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation, from left, NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, crew members of the new mission to the International Space Station, ISS, wave prior the launch of Soyuz MS-24 space ship in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
The Soyuz rocket is seen in this 90-second exposure as it launches with Expedition 70 NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation Roscosmos, cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, centre, Nikolai Chub, right, and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, left, crew members of the new mission to the International Space Station, ISS, attend a news conference behind a safety glass in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. The new Soyuz mission to the International Space Station is scheduled on Friday, Sept. 15.
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation, from left, NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, crew members of the new mission to the International Space Station, ISS, and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, backup crew members, attend a news conference behind a safety glass in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. The new Soyuz mission to the International Space Station is scheduled on Friday, Sept. 15.
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation, from left, NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, crew members of the new mission to the International Space Station, ISS, walk prior the launch of Soyuz MS-24 space ship in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
Ivan Timoshenko - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation the Soyuz-2.1 rocket booster with Soyuz MS-24 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The Russian rocket carries Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara.
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo taken from video released by Roscosmos space corporation, the Soyuz-2.1 rocket booster with Soyuz MS-24 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The Russian rocket carries Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara.
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo taken from video released by Roscosmos space corporation, the Soyuz-2.1 rocket booster with Soyuz MS-24 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The Russian rocket carries Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara.
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo taken from video released by Roscosmos space corporation, the Soyuz-2.1 rocket booster with Soyuz MS-24 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The Russian rocket carries Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara.
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation, from left, NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, crew members of the new mission to the International Space Station, ISS, wave prior the launch of Soyuz MS-24 space ship in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
Ivan Timoshenko - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Soyuz rocket is seen in this 90-second exposure as it launches with Expedition 70 NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Bill Ingalls - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Soyuz rocket is launched with Expedition 70 NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
MOSCOW (AP) — One American and two Russians blasted off Friday aboard a Russian spacecraft on a quick trip to the International Space Station.
NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. O’Hara will spend six months at the station while Kononenko and Chub will spend a year there.
The trio was supposed to fly to the space station last spring, but their original capsule was needed as a replacement for another crew. That crew — also two Russians and an American — will ride it home later this month. Their stay was extended from six months to a year when their Soyuz capsule developed a coolant leak while parked at the station.
It's the first spaceflight for O’Hara and Chub, while mission commander Kononenko is on his fifth trip to the orbiting outpost.
The crew was due to arrive three hours later, joining seven station residents from U.S., Russia, Denmark and Japan.
By the end of his yearlong stay, Kononenko will set a new record for the longest time in space, more than a thousand days.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.